Moore Elementary School Counselor Allegedly Brings Sex Offender Boyfriend To School

Metro Police are looking into allegations a convicted sex offender visited a Moore elementary school. A now-former school counselor has been accused of bringing 48-year-old Jeffrey Mobley, her boyfriend, to the school multiple times.

Concerned parents of students at Sky Ranch Elementary brought the allegations to our attention. News 9 has learned Candace Western resigned her position after police contacted Moore school district officials.

Oklahoma City police were the first to be contacted about the registered sex offender. Moore Public Schools issued a statement to families on Wednesday. The statement said in part, "Upon MPS learning of the allegations, Ms. Western was immediately suspended. During the investigation, Ms. Western chose to submit her resignation." School officials told parents Mobley was never alone with any students during his visits.

News 9 has learned Mobley was convicted of a sex crime in Minnesota in 2010. The victim was 15 years old. Court records showed Mobley completed a 10-year probation sentence in Minnesota and moved to Joplin, Missouri, where he registered as a Level 2 sex offender. That level requires offenders to register for 25 years. News 9 could not find Mobley registered on the Oklahoma sex offender registry site.

The Chief of Police for Mustang Police Department confirmed they were also investigating after learning Mobley could be living there. The department does not have an address in its records.

News 9 did reach out to Mobley's probation officer in Minnesota to confirm if he is required to register for 25 years in any state he resides. We have not heard back from the officer.