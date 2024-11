Moore Schools Counselor Resigns After Registered Sex Offender Brought To Sky Ranch Elementary

A counselor from Moore Public Schools resigned after inviting a registered sex offender to visit an elementary school, prompting an immediate suspension and investigation, according to the district.

MPS said counselor Candace Western invited Jeffrey Mobley, who is registered in Missouri, to Sky Ranch Elementary School.

The school says after learning of the allegations, it immediately suspended Western, who then decided to resign.

The district said Mobley was not alone with any Sky Ranch student at any time during his visit.

News 9 is working to learn more about Mobley's previous conviction and possible sentencing.

There is no word on which agency could investigate these claims.