Oklahoma Attorney General Recognizes Outstanding Law Enforcement

The Oklahoma Attorney General recognized four individuals in the law enforcement community who have gone above and beyond the call of duty on Wednesday.

"I want our communities in Oklahoma to realize that the men and women who have chosen law enforcement are truly sacrificial,” said Attorney General Gentner Drummond.

The winners are from four regions statewide:

Northwest Region — Detective Lauren Cunningham

Detective Cunningham’s work on a triple homicide case led to the arrest and charging of 15 people.

“A 16-year veteran of the Oklahoma City Police Department, Detective Cunningham has been with the homicide division since 2021. Prior to that, she served in units handling crimes against children and cases of domestic violence. Cunningham has been lauded for the painstaking work she and her partner did investigating an April 1, 2023, triple murder at the Whiskey Barrel Saloon. They spent weeks assembling video, photographs and 3D imaging technology to show the movements of the defendants at the crime scene. Because the slayings allegedly stemmed from a dispute between biker gangs, Cunningham also delved into the intricacies of that culture. Her efforts resulted in the arrest and charging of 15 defendants.” - AG’s Office

Northeast Region — Trooper Derek Fry

Trooper Derek Fry took down an armed robbery suspect with a possible bomb in the car.

“On March 24, 2023, the suspect in a Kansas armed robbery was racing southbound on I-35 at speeds over 100 mph, eluding Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) troopers for more than 45 miles. The suspect had told Kansas bank employees he had a bomb. With lethal force having been authorized, Trooper Fry fired on the speeding car near Highway 412. The suspect lost control of the vehicle and fled on foot in the direction of a populated area. Fry and fellow troopers gave chase. Seeing the suspect armed with an AK-47 and taking position to ambush troopers, Fry fatally shot the man. The nine-year OHP veteran was one of two recipients of the 2023 Trooper of the Year Award. Fry is currently with the Oklahoma Counter Terrorism Intelligence Center.” - AG’s Office

Southwest Region — Master Police Officer Benjamin Gomez

Master Police Officer Gomez saved a 2-year-old who choked on a nickel. His work also led to the arrest of a couple charged with trafficking fentanyl.

“An eight-year veteran of the Norman Police Department (NPD), Gomez was named NPD’s 2023 Officer of the Year. Department leaders commended Gomez for his exemplary work in “all facets of our profession,” including submitting more than 230 felony/misdemeanor charges, completing more than 819 calls for service and serving more than 360 hours of community outreach. He earned particular praise for two incidents. In March 2023, Gomez’s quick actions on an emergency call saved a 2-year-old who had been choking. In a separate case, he and fellow officers conducted many hours of surveillance that led to the eventual arrest of a couple charged with trafficking fentanyl.” - AG’s Office

Southeast Region — Deputy Austin Murray

Deputy Murray took down the suspect in a domestic disturbance case after being shot three times.

“On Aug. 11 of this year, Bryan County Sheriff’s Deputy Murray responded to a domestic disturbance concerning a man in a pickup truck who had chased his fleeing wife and two children. The pickup had struck the wife’s vehicle, forcing her to crash into a tree off a highway near Achille. Murray drew his pistol as soon as the suspect, Wesley Buford, reached for a gun tucked inside his pants. Buford jumped behind his truck and the two exchanged gunfire. Murray was hit three times before he was able to get a clear shot at the suspect. Buford collapsed and surrendered shortly thereafter. Murray, who has been with the department for nearly four years, recently received the Medal of Valor from the Oklahoma Sheriffs Association.” - AG’s Office

The statewide winner will be announced on Dec. 2.

