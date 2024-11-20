Vacant SW Oklahoma City Home Catches Fire

A vacant home caught fire Wednesday morning in Oklahoma CIty, firefighters say.

By: News 9

A vacant residence caught fire Wednesday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities.

The Oklahoma City Police Department was in a neighborhood near Southwest 62nd Street and South Walker Avenue when officers said they spotted smoke in the area.

When the Oklahoma Ciity Fire Department arrived, firefighters said they found the source of the fire, and said it was likely caused by someone trying to stay warm in the night.

“People are going to start turning their heaters on, we need to make sure that everyone checks their smoke alarms," OKCFD Battalion Chief Paul Nash said. "If they don’t have one, we can come install one for them.”

No injuries were reported.

If you need a smoke alarm installed, you can call (405) 316-BEEP.