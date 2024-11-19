State, Federal Assessors Survey Tornado Damage In OKC Metro

Nearly three weeks after tornadoes tore through parts of the Oklahoma City metro area, recovery and cleanup efforts are still underway.

By: News 9

State and federal assessors, including teams from the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and the Small Business Administration, spent the day evaluating the extent of the damage to determine eligibility for an emergency declaration.

State Director of Emergency Management Annie Vest reported that over 600 structures in Oklahoma County have been identified as damaged.

“We've been out here several times, and we just want property owners to please report their damages,” Vest said.

Emergency managers emphasized the importance of reporting damage through the state’s online portal, damage.ok.gov, which helps teams prioritize properties to inspect.

“Just implore the property owners to, no matter how impacted their property is, report their damages to damage.ok.gov,” Vest added.

Reporting damages play a critical role in requesting federal assistance, as an accurate accounting of all affected properties strengthens the case for additional aid. However, federal assistance is not guaranteed.

Residents affected by the tornadoes are encouraged to report any damage, regardless of severity, to expedite relief efforts and ensure all areas are accounted for.

For ongoing updates, visit damage.ok.gov.