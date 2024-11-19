Prosecutors Urge Judge To Consider Postponing Trump's Sentencing Until After His Presidency

President-elect Donald Trump's six-year New York criminal odyssey might need to continue for at least another four, prosecutors said Tuesday.

By: CBS News

Lawyers for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg wrote in a letter to Justice Juan Merchan that Trump should not be sentenced for his crimes until after he completes his second term in office. That would be the year 2029, more than a decade after the investigation into Trump's coverup of a "hush money" payment began.

"Given the need to balance competing constitutional interests, consideration must be given to various non-dismissal options that may address any concerns raised by the pendency of a post-trial criminal proceeding during the presidency, such as deferral of all remaining criminal proceedings until after the end of defendant's upcoming presidential term," the filing said.

Merchan had been slated to rule on Nov. 12 on whether presidential immunity should have prevented jurors from seeing certain evidence at Trump's trial this spring, but he postponed his decision. Merchan said he wanted to hear from prosecutors about how to proceed with the case, which entered uncharted terrain when Trump was reelected president.