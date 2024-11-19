Coach Venables Says Wife's Cancer Has Returned

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables announced that his wife Julie's cancer has returned.

By: News 9, News On 6

-

The University of Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables announced that his wife Julie's cancer has returned.

“She’s doing good,” Venables said. “Back in May, she went through some testing and had some elevated blood work. We got it checked out, and her cancer had returned.”

Coach Venables said during his coaches show Monday night that she underwent surgery last week to remove a tumor.

“We put together a really good game plan, consulting with lots of different people, and went to New York City, where they have a really good specialty hospital,” Venables said. “For the last several months, she’s been going back and forth for her chemo treatments there.”

She was diagnosed with cancer in June 2023 and Venables said she was ruled cancer-free in March 2024.

Venables shared an update on her recent progress. “Last Monday, she had surgery to remove her lymph nodes and her tumor,” he said. “She’s doing amazing. Her spirit and her strength are just nothing short of amazing. We’ve got a great team and great faith, and it’s in God’s hands."

The Sooners wore pink for breast cancer awareness during their game in October 2023 against UCF.

“Football is a big deal around here, but that’s the biggest deal,” Toby Rowland said. “There are a whole bunch of people praying for Julie, most importantly, the rest of the way.”

“She’s doing good,” Venables said. “Back in May, she went through some testing and had some elevated blood work. We got it checked out, and her cancer had returned.”

“We put together a really good game plan, consulting with lots of different people, and went to New York City, where they have a really good specialty hospital,” Venables said. “For the last several months, she’s been going back and forth for her chemo treatments there.”

Venables shared an update on her recent progress. “Last Monday, she had surgery to remove her lymph nodes and her tumor,” he said. “She’s doing amazing. Her spirit and her strength are just nothing short of amazing.”

“We’ve got a great team and great faith, and it’s in God’s hands,” Venables said. “But a big part of this battle is her willingness to fight and keep swinging, and that’s what she’s doing.”

“Football is a big deal around here, but that’s the biggest deal,” Toby Rowland said. “There are a whole bunch of people praying for Julie, most importantly, the rest of the way.”

Related: