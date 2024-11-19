1 Dead, Another Injured Following Midwest City Accident

One person has died, and another is injured after a crash in Midwest City Monday evening, authorities say.

By: News 9

-

One person has died, and another is injured after a crash in Midwest City Monday evening, authorities say.

The scene was near South Westminster Road and Southeast 15th Street.

The Midwest City Fire Department says that one person was extricated from a vehicle, and was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

The driver of a second vehicle had minor injuries, according to authorities.