1 Dead, Another Injured Following Midwest City Accident

One person has died, and another is injured after a crash in Midwest City Monday evening, authorities say.

Monday, November 18th 2024, 8:06 pm

By: News 9


MIDWEST CITY, Okla. -

The scene was near South Westminster Road and Southeast 15th Street.

The Midwest City Fire Department says that one person was extricated from a vehicle, and was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

The driver of a second vehicle had minor injuries, according to authorities.
