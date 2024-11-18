Moderate Risk Of Storms In The Metro Through Monday Afternoon

Chief Meteorologist David Payne is tracking severe storms that could last in the metro through the afternoon on Monday.

Monday, November 18th 2024, 4:50 am

By: News 9


Chief Meteorologist David Payne and the News 9 weather team have been monitoring storms in southwest Oklahoma early Monday morning.

Radar shows that severe storms could hit the metro late in the morning and last through the afternoon.

tornado watch has been issued for Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Comanche, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Jefferson, Love, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Stephens, Tillman, and Washita Counties until 10:00 a.m.
