Moderate Risk Of Storms In The Metro Through Monday Afternoon

Monday, November 18th 2024, 4:50 am
Chief Meteorologist David Payne and the News 9 weather team have been monitoring storms in southwest Oklahoma early Monday morning.
Radar shows that severe storms could hit the metro late in the morning and last through the afternoon.
A tornado watch has been issued for Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Comanche, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Jefferson, Love, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Stephens, Tillman, and Washita Counties until 10:00 a.m.
