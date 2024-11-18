UCO Road To Division II Title

UCO will host its first home playoff game since 1998 after a remarkable turnaround under head coach Adam Dorrell, earning a spot in the Division II playoffs for the first time since 2003.

For the first time in two decades, the University of Central Oklahoma Bronchos are gearing up for a home playoff game. During Sunday’s NCAA Division II selection show, the team heard its name called for the playoffs for the first time since 2003. UCO will host Ouachita Baptist in its first home playoff game since 1998.

"I'm an Oklahoma kid, so it's real special for me. The support this season specifically has been awesome, off the charts. So super stoked to have everybody out another time," said UCO linebacker Jack Puckett.

The secret to UCO's sudden success isn’t much of a secret. Head coach Adam Dorrell, who took over the program in 2022, has turned the Bronchos from a four-win team to a 10-win team in just three seasons. His players admire his leadership and have affectionately nicknamed him “CEO,” inspired by a chain necklace he wears during games.

"Some of the old linemen were giving me a hard time. They said I wouldn't wear a chain. And so I ordered one, and I wore it for picture day. And then the first game came, and they said I had to wear it for the game. And I did. And then we went on a run. And so they were like, 'You got to keep wearing the chain.' So it's definitely not much style by any means," said Dorrell.

Wide receiver Terrell Davis echoed the team’s appreciation for their head coach. "He embraces our environment that we have here, and we're just blessed to have a head coach that's as cool as he is," Davis said.

Dorrell is no stranger to success, having been part of six Division II national championship teams—one as a player, two as an assistant coach, and three as a head coach.

The Bronchos are looking to extend their historic season as they prepare for their playoff opener in Edmond.