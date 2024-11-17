Elvis, Moore Propel Sooners Past Stetson 85-64

Behind 24 points from graduate Kobe Elvis and 21 points from senior Jalon Moore, Oklahoma men's basketball (3-0, 0-0 SEC) improved to 3-0, beating Stetson (1-3, 0-0 ASUN) on Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center.

By: Soonersports.com , OU Athletics

Elvis tallied 19 of his 26 points in the first frame and finished 9-for-15 from the field, burying a team-high four 3-pointers. The Brampton, Ontario product has logged back-to-back games with 10-plus points and fell three points shy of his career high of 27 points set against Cincinnati as a member of the Dayton Flyers. Moore poured in 13 points in the second half and sparked a 16-0 four-minute stretch, allowing the Sooners to pull away from the Hatters for good.

Freshman Jeremiah Fears added 11 points in 19-plus minutes and super senior Sam Godwin led the Sooners on the glass, finishing with 10 rebounds. Godwin has logged 10-plus rebounds in all three contests this season.

After both programs traded baskets through the first eight minutes, Stetson held a 19-16 advantage.

Moore started the Oklahoma scoring spurt with a thunderous dunk, scoring eight of the 10 Oklahoma points and tallying three crowd-roaring dunks during the three-minute stretch.

The Hatters quickly called timeout to halt the Oklahoma scoring attack, but after a pair of Stetson free throws, the Sooners scored 13 unanswered points.

Elvis started the run with a layup and 3-pointer and Fears capped it with a three and dunk, finishing the and-one position to put OU up 39-21 with 4:27 left.

The Sooners entered the break up 44-28 and pushed their lead to 24 in the second half after its 16-0 run, holding the Hatters without a point for 4-plus minutes.

Oklahoma head men's basketball coach Porter Moser earned his 350th career victory.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma hosts East Texas A&M on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. inside Lloyd Noble Center.