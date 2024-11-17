Elvis, Moore Propel Sooners Past Stetson 85-64

Behind 24 points from graduate Kobe Elvis and 21 points from senior Jalon Moore, Oklahoma men's basketball (3-0, 0-0 SEC) improved to 3-0, beating Stetson (1-3, 0-0 ASUN) on Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center.

Sunday, November 17th 2024, 2:27 pm

By: Soonersports.com , OU Athletics


NORMAN, Okla. -

Behind 24 points from graduate Kobe Elvis and 21 points from senior Jalon Moore, Oklahoma men's basketball (3-0, 0-0 SEC) improved to 3-0, beating Stetson (1-3, 0-0 ASUN) on Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center.

Elvis tallied 19 of his 26 points in the first frame and finished 9-for-15 from the field, burying a team-high four 3-pointers. The Brampton, Ontario product has logged back-to-back games with 10-plus points and fell three points shy of his career high of 27 points set against Cincinnati as a member of the Dayton Flyers. Moore poured in 13 points in the second half and sparked a 16-0 four-minute stretch, allowing the Sooners to pull away from the Hatters for good.

Freshman Jeremiah Fears added 11 points in 19-plus minutes and super senior Sam Godwin led the Sooners on the glass, finishing with 10 rebounds. Godwin has logged 10-plus rebounds in all three contests this season.

After both programs traded baskets through the first eight minutes, Stetson held a 19-16 advantage.

Moore started the Oklahoma scoring spurt with a thunderous dunk, scoring eight of the 10 Oklahoma points and tallying three crowd-roaring dunks during the three-minute stretch.

The Hatters quickly called timeout to halt the Oklahoma scoring attack, but after a pair of Stetson free throws, the Sooners scored 13 unanswered points.

Elvis started the run with a layup and 3-pointer and Fears capped it with a three and dunk, finishing the and-one position to put OU up 39-21 with 4:27 left.

The Sooners entered the break up 44-28 and pushed their lead to 24 in the second half after its 16-0 run, holding the Hatters without a point for 4-plus minutes.

Oklahoma head men's basketball coach Porter Moser earned his 350th career victory.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma hosts East Texas A&M on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. inside Lloyd Noble Center.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 17th, 2024

November 18th, 2024

November 18th, 2024

November 18th, 2024

Top Headlines

November 18th, 2024

November 18th, 2024

November 18th, 2024

November 18th, 2024