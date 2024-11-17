Multiple Crashes Leave 1 Dead On Kilpatrick Turnpike In OKC

A deadly crash shut down parts of the Kilpatrick Turnpike early Sunday morning.

Sunday, November 17th 2024, 9:03 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A deadly crash shut down parts of the Kilpatrick Turnpike early Sunday morning.

The southbound lanes near Britton Road were closed after two separate accidents.

OHP troopers said one crash involved multiple cars and the other involved a motorcycle.

Authorities said the crashes occurred after 4 a.m.

One person died but they have not yet been identified.
