Multiple Crashes Leave 1 Dead On Kilpatrick Turnpike In OKC

A deadly crash shut down parts of the Kilpatrick Turnpike early Sunday morning.

By: News 9

The southbound lanes near Britton Road were closed after two separate accidents.

OHP troopers said one crash involved multiple cars and the other involved a motorcycle.

Authorities said the crashes occurred after 4 a.m.

One person died but they have not yet been identified.