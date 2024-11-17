Petition Against State Superintendent Ryan Walters Circulates Online

A petition circulating online calling for the impeachment of Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters is gaining attention.

By: News 9

A petition circulating online calling for the impeachment of Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters is gaining attention.

Walters recently mandated that schools show a prayer video to students and parents, sparking widespread debate. However, many districts have indicated they will not comply with the directive.

In late October, the petition on Change.org had gathered more than 3,400 signatures.

As of November, the petition has over 8,900 signatures.