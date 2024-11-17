Oklahoma CareerTech Expands Apprenticeship Opportunities With Federal Grant

Oklahoma CareerTech is expanding its apprenticeship program with a $562 million federal grant, connecting students to paid, mentored career pathways across industries.

Oklahoma CareerTech has announced plans to expand its apprenticeship program, connecting more students with employers across the state. The initiative is supported by a $562 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor.

“An apprenticeship is an industry-driven, career pathway,” said Justin Siler, Oklahoma CareerTech’s statewide work-based learning liaison.

The grant positions CareerTech as a leader in facilitating U.S. Department of Labor-registered apprenticeships. These programs allow students to earn wages, gain industry-specific skills under a mentor, and achieve certifications in their field.

“It’s a very intentional way for someone to grow their career pathway options,” Siler said. “It’s kind of the perfect blend of industry and education.”

Employers throughout Oklahoma can hire apprentices through local CareerTech technology centers. Dustin Kunnanz, owner of Ironclad Heating and Air, said apprenticeships have significantly benefited his business.

“It’s a big impact on our business. We’re really growing and expanding,” Kunnanz said, adding that several of his employees are currently apprentices. “They’re in their first or second year working out in the workforce, and they’re using this program to ... speed up their process.”

Siler emphasized that the federal funding will allow CareerTech to reach new employers and industries. “That gives us an opportunity to maybe serve employers that we’ve never served before,” he said.

CareerTech aims to further expand the program, creating opportunities for more employers and ensuring students can establish lifelong career pathways.