1 Dead In NE OKC Shooting

Saturday, November 16th 2024, 9:09 pm
One person is dead following a shooting in Northeast Oklahoma City, according to police.
Police say the shooting happened near East Wilshire Boulevard and Northeast Katherine Place.
Officers say they found a man lying in the road with gunshot wounds while responding to a call that reported hearing gunshots in the area.
Police say no suspect information is available at this time.
This is a developing story. refresh this page for updates.
