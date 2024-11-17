1 Dead In NE OKC Shooting

One person is dead following a shooting in Northeast Oklahoma City, according to police.

Saturday, November 16th 2024, 9:09 pm

By: News 9


Police say the shooting happened near East Wilshire Boulevard and Northeast Katherine Place.

Officers say they found a man lying in the road with gunshot wounds while responding to a call that reported hearing gunshots in the area.

Police say no suspect information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. refresh this page for updates.

