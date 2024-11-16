Man Charged With Plotting Election Day Attack In OKC Pleads Not Guilty To 3 Charges

The man charged with plotting a foiled Election Day attack in the Oklahoma City metro pleads not guilty to three charges.

Saturday, November 16th 2024, 10:29 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi was arrested in October after allegedly trying to buy guns and ammo from undercover agents.

He was officially indicted last week on two counts of conspiracy to provide resources to a foreign terrorist organization and one count of receiving a firearm and ammo to commit a felony and terrorism.

His jury trial is set for January 13th.

