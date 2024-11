3.3 Magnitude Earthquake Reported 26 Miles Northwest Of Enid

A 3.3 magnitude earthquake shook Oklahoma early Saturday morning.

By: News 9

The USGS reported the quake 26 miles northwest of Enid just before 3:30 a.m.

News 9 reached out to the Oklahoma Corporation Commission asking about it but has not yet heard back.

If you felt it, or see damage let News 9 know.

Friday morning, USGS reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake 30 miles west of Oklahoma City.\

