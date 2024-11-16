Land Donation For MAPS 4 Stadium Goes To Oklahoma City Council

Oklahoma City Council will vote Tuesday on an agreement to build an 8,000-seat stadium south of Bricktown, the future home of OKC Energy FC.

-

An agreement between Echo, the majority owner of the OKC Energy FC, and Oklahoma City will face the City Council on Tuesday.

Owners of the club are donating nine acres of land south of Bricktown to the city, which will become the future home of the Energy.

City leaders first announced the MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium project in 2019. This year, the cost for construction grew from $41 to $71 million. Actual construction is expected to begin in 2026 with the goal of being completed in 2027.

"That is something that is really wonderful because a lot of these players that come here and play, they want to make it to the professional level," said Giovani Rangel, a youth soccer coach in Oklahoma City. "And I feel like having a stadium here in Oklahoma would encourage a lot of more people to get involved and play soccer and actually aim for their goals to be professional players."

The facility will include more than 8,000 seats and double as a concert venue. Nearby planned projects, such as Boardwalk at Bricktown, would grow the development directly around the stadium.

A representative for Echo said the group would give comments following the vote on Tuesday.