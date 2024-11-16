Woman Repairs Truck After Getting Bad Fuel From Local Walmart

A Kansas City woman said on Friday that her son’s truck needed repairs after getting ‘bad fuel’ from a Norman Walmart.

"The car was jerking. It just was kind of speeding up and slowing down, and rightfully so, since he put 15 gallons of bad gas in,” said Erin Dries, the man’s mother.

Dries thought it was a warranty issue, but the repair shop told her family that there was water in the fuel tank.

"As soon as the water [hits] the tank, it will shut off. The engine will start mixing and basically, [the] transmission and all the stuff on the pipes will shut off the car," said Jose De Leon, Owner of Flawless Auto Center.

Dries went back to Walmart where she learned that there was water leaking in the underground fuel tank. She said 13 other people came in with similar complaints.

“I’ve been doing basic mechanic work for over 10 years. I never have a customer come in and say that stuff happen in the gas station,” De Leon said.

A more common occurrence is accidentally mixing gasoline, he added.

If diesel and gasoline mix, "you'll completely destroy the engine. It will happen if you not pay attention when you go to gas station and pump gas,” said De Leon.

The sooner the problem is resolved, the better, Flawless Auto Center explained. ﻿

"We will flush it and we will fix it right away because the water will go all the way in the engine."

In a statement to News 9, Walmart said:

“Due to water entering the fuel tank, the fuel station was closed. The tank and fuel have been inspected by the State, the issue resolved, and the fuel station reopened Monday...”

Customers needing to file a claim can call the store, it added.