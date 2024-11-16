Celebrating 50 Years Of Faithful Service: Norman Behymer At Council Road Baptist Church

Council Road Baptist Church is celebrating Norman Behymer’s 50 years of service and dedication in various roles, highlighting his deep connection with the congregation.

At Council Road Baptist Church, much has changed over the church’s 61-year history, but one constant for 50 of those years has been the presence of Norman Behymer.

“My life started with a one-sentence prayer to the Lord: 'Lord whatever you want me to do this week, I promise you, I will do it,'” said Norman Behymer, Worship Strategist and Elder at Council Road Baptist Church.

That prayer, made when he was 17 years old, has shaped his life ever since.

“I think that the Lord was saying to me, 'Are you serious about what you said to me?'” said Behymer,

For the past 50 years, Behymer has served in many capacities at Council Road Baptist Church

“I did youth and youth music, music and youth, music and college, music and singles, worship pastor, executive pastor and elder,” said Behymer.

Fifty years of serving, fifty years of passion.

“So, when you say 50 years, I don’t really know how to answer that, other than the fact that I love these people,” said Behymer.

“I mean 50 years in the same spot, it not something you even hear very much,” said Worship Leader Eric Wall.

The church is preparing a big celebration this Sunday to honor Behymer’s commitment. Wall said it’s Behymer’s ability to connect with each person that makes him truly special.

“I think Norman has stayed here 50 years to minister to me, to mentor me, and I know that there are hundreds of other people in the church that feel that exact same way,” said Wall.

As Behymer prepares to address the congregation on Sunday, he hopes to convey one message.

“What I want to say to them is how much I love them and appreciate them,” said Behymer.

“I have no idea why God has left me here for fifty years, but it is what he has done,” said Behymer.

There are lots of surprises planned for the Sunday celebration. Service times are 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., and will be streamed on the church’s website at www.councilroad.church