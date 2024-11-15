Jones Longhorns Prep For Playoff Matchup Against Lindsay

Before the Jones Longhorns and Lindsay Leopards begin their playoff run on Friday, the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch spoke with students and players at Jones High School to learn how they are preparing for the big game.

By: News 9

As playoff season gets underway in Oklahoma, high school teams across the state are gearing up for the chance to win it all.

In Oklahoma County, players at Jones High School are gearing up for their matchup against the Lindsay Leopards.

Before kickoff in Jones, the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch spoke with students at Jones High School to learn how they are preparing for the big game.

Tres Sturdivan, senior middle linebacker at Jones, said this is the last year of high school football for many of his fellow players.

"We're going to go out there, and we're going to be more physical than they are," Sturdivan said. "We are more prepared than they are, and yeah, we're gonna go beat them tonight."

For Jones athletic director and coach Kevin Witt, his expectations remain the same.

"It's a win, and to finish that 14th week on top," Witt said.