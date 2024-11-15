Hip Hop For The Homeless: A Day Of Giving, Music, Community Support

The fifth annual "Hip Hop for the Homeless" event in Oklahoma City will provide essentials, services, and a festive atmosphere for the homeless community on Saturday.

On Saturday, the hip-hop community will be bringing the party, along with other goods, to the homeless community.

Roy Henderson, founder of the nonprofit Stop the Violence, is hosting the fifth annual “Hip Hop for the Homeless” event. The event will be at the Homeless Alliance at 1724 Northwest 4th Street.

“We’ll give out toiletries, and then blankets and hats, and scarves. We’ll have clothes, shoes; I even have some books that were donated,” said Monica Pickens, one of the event organizers.

There will be free dog food, and the barbers will be on-site providing free haircuts.

“We’re even bringing showers. We’re bringing portable showers,” said event organizer, Roy Henderson.

Volunteers, including groups like Helping Hands Initiative, are still needed. This is Helping Hands' first time joining the event.

“Just wanting to give back. That’s something we’ve always wanted to do, so when we heard about the program, we just started wanting to volunteer,” said Teanna Strain with Helping Hands Initiative.

This is year three for Shareece Kirk and Patch Happy Jackets and accessories.

“This year we’re back again just to serve in any capacity that Roy needs us to serve in,” said Shareece Kirk.

Volunteer sign-ups and donations can be made online or on the day of the event.

“We’re asking everybody to wear red so that we’ll know that you’re a volunteer,” said Pickens.

The event is from noon to 4 p.m. and is all about giving goods and bringing the celebration.

“They are standing around the parking lot and the music is playing, and they just have a good time. We do a dance contest and that’s like the highlight of the day,” said Pickens.

“I will get out there and dance with them, I'm going to laugh with them,” said Kirk.

With all the fun, and all the supplies, Henderson says they will bring one key component on Saturday.

“Some of these people just need love,” said Henderson.

Volunteer signs up and more information about Saturday’s event can be found HERE.