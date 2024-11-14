Oklahoma Lawmakers Secure Leadership Roles In Congress

Two lawmakers from Oklahoma now hold top leadership positions in Congress.

By: News 9

Sen. James Lankford has been named Vice Chair of the Senate Republican Conference, a significant leadership role within the Republican Party in the Senate. Lankford’s new position places him in a key position to help shape the GOP's legislative agenda and strategy.

Rep. Kevin Hern has been appointed Chairman of the House Republican Policy Committee. In this role, Hern will be responsible for helping to guide the policy priorities and legislative agenda for House Republicans, a key post in the GOP's efforts to influence national policy.

Hern released a statement on his election, saying:

“I’m honored to be elected by my peers to serve as the Republican Policy Chair in the next Congress,” said Rep. Hern. “The next two years will shape our country’s future, and I'm ready to roll my sleeves up and deliver the policy wins America deserves. I’m thankful for the support of my peers and look forward to enacting the America First agenda hand-in-glove with the Trump-Vance Administration next year. We’re going to Make America Great Again!"

With these appointments, Oklahoma now has three members of its congressional delegation holding leadership roles — Lankford in the Senate and Hern in the House, joining Rep. Tom Cole, who previously served as Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.