Pottawatomie Co. Man Accused Of Killing Wife, Hiding Body, Expected In Court

A Pottawatomie County man is in court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing after being charged in the 2023 murder of his wife.

Thursday, November 14th 2024, 9:09 am

By: News 9


A Pottawatomie County man charged with murdering his wife and hiding her body is expected in court On Thursday for a preliminary hearing, court records say.

Officials say Frank Byers is expected to hear the state's evidence against him after he was accused of shooting and killing Makayla Meave in September of 2023, before dumping her body in a culvert near the couple's home in Macomb.

RELATED: Preliminary Hearing Set For Pottawatomie County Man Charged In Wife’s Murder

Prosecutors announced they are seeking the death penalty in this case.

Thursday's hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 14th, 2024

November 15th, 2024

November 12th, 2024

November 12th, 2024

Top Headlines

November 15th, 2024

November 15th, 2024

November 15th, 2024

November 15th, 2024