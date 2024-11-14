Pottawatomie Co. Man Accused Of Killing Wife, Hiding Body, Expected In Court

A Pottawatomie County man is in court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing after being charged in the 2023 murder of his wife.

By: News 9

A Pottawatomie County man charged with murdering his wife and hiding her body is expected in court On Thursday for a preliminary hearing, court records say.

Officials say Frank Byers is expected to hear the state's evidence against him after he was accused of shooting and killing Makayla Meave in September of 2023, before dumping her body in a culvert near the couple's home in Macomb.

Prosecutors announced they are seeking the death penalty in this case.

Thursday's hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.