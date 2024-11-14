LeFlore Co. Inmate Walks Away From Correctional Facility

Thursday, November 14th 2024, 4:41 am
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is searching for an inmate who walked away from a facility on Wednesday in LeFlore County.
Corrections officials say Douglas Goodson escaped from the Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center in Hodgen, Oklahoma, at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Officials say Goodson has a long history, including assault with a dangerous weapon and eluding police.
Goodson was most recently sentenced for identity theft in a larceny case.
If you see him, you are asked to call 911 and not to approach him.
