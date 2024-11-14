LeFlore Co. Inmate Walks Away From Correctional Facility

An inmate who walked away from a correctional facility on Wednesday is being sought after by police, Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials say.

By: News 9

-

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is searching for an inmate who walked away from a facility on Wednesday in LeFlore County.

Corrections officials say Douglas Goodson escaped from the Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center in Hodgen, Oklahoma, at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials say Goodson has a long history, including assault with a dangerous weapon and eluding police.

Goodson was most recently sentenced for identity theft in a larceny case.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911 and not to approach him.