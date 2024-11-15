Key Names In President-Elect Trump’s Cabinet: A Look At His Picks So Far

Here's a look at who Trump has picked for key cabinet positions so far:

By: News 9, Associated Press, CBS News

With Republicans taking control of the Senate, many of President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees are likely to face an easy path to confirmation, even some who may be controversial.

Full list of Trump's Cabinet picks so far

Here are the people Trump has chosen for critical Cabinet posts and other top White House jobs:

White House chief of staff: Susie Wiles Secretary of state: Marco Rubio Attorney general: Matt Gaetz Deputy attorney general: Todd Blanche HHS secretary: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. U.N. ambassador: Elise Stefanik "Border czar": Tom Homan Defense secretary: Pete Hegseth Secretary of veterans affairs: Doug Collins National security adviser: Michael Waltz White House counsel: William McGinley Solicitor general: Dean John Sauer Secretary of homeland security: Kristi Noem CIA director: John Ratcliffe Director of national intelligence: Tulsi Gabbard EPA administrator: Lee Zeldin U.S. ambassador to Israel: Mike Huckabee U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York: Jay Clayton Department of Government Efficiency: Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy Deputy chief of staff: Dan Scavino Deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security adviser: Stephen Miller Deputy chief of staff for legislative, political and public affairs: James Blair Deputy chief of staff for communications and personnel: Taylor Budowich Presidential Personnel Office head: Sergio Gor

White House chief of staff: Susie Wiles

Within a day of winning the election, Trump announced his campaign co-chair Susie Wiles would be his chief of staff. Wiles, an experienced Florida-based political operative based, will be the first woman in U.S. history to fill the role. Chief of staff isn't a Senate-confirmed position, but it's a prestigious position often considered to be part of the Cabinet.

Secretary of state: Marco Rubio

Trump intends to nominate Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida to be secretary of state. The selection marks some distance from when Trump and the Florida senator were rivals in the 2016 Republican primaries.

Rubio, 53, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the top Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, is a China hawk with extensive foreign policy experience.

Attorney general: Matt Gaetz

Trump said he will nominate GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, one of his fiercest defenders, to serve as his attorney general. Gaetz has faced several investigations into his conduct, and a number of Republican senators expressed reservations about support for his nomination.

"Matt will end Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations and restore Americans' badly-shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department," Trump said in a statement.

"On the House Judiciary Committee, which performs oversight of DOJ, Matt played a key role in defeating the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax," Trump added, referring to Gaetz's defense of him during his first impeachment.

The House Ethics Committee revealed in June that it was investigating Gaetz on allegations including sexual misconduct, drug use and obstruction. Gaetz has denied all wrongdoing and maintained his innocence throughout a Justice Department probe — closed last year — into allegations that he violated sex trafficking laws and obstructed justice. Federal prosecutors in Florida did not file charges against him in the case.

Deputy attorney general: Todd Blanche

Todd Blanche was picked to serve as deputy attorney general, the second-highest position in the Justice Department. Blanche defended Trump during his "hush money" trial in New York City. (Trump was found guilty in the case; he denied wrongdoing and vowed to appeal.)

HHS secretary: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Trump picked Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, saying he will take on "industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation," and will "Make America Great and Healthy Again!"

Kennedy has a long record of criticizing vaccines, including spreading misleading claims about their safety.

Kennedy has vowed to combat an "epidemic" of chronic diseases and believes that large drug and food companies are to blame for a broad swath of ailments. He has claimed a number of health issues have worsened due to federal inaction, including autism, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, sleep disorders, infertility rates, diabetes and obesity. He has also urged removing fluoride from drinking water.

Kennedy ran for president as an independent but dropped out of the race in August and endorsed Trump.

Secretary of veterans affairs: Doug Collins

Trump tapped former Republican Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, filling another Cabinet position with a military veteran.

Collins served in Congress from 2013 to 2021 and, as the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, defended Trump during his first impeachment hearing.

"We must take care of our brave men and women in uniform," Trump said in a statement announcing the pick.

U.N. ambassador: Elise Stefanik

President-elect Donald Trump has offered the job of U.S. ambassador to the United Nations to Rep. Elise Stefanik.

Stefanik, who represents a district in upstate New York, is a vocal and staunch Trump ally and the No. 4 House Republican as chair of the House Republican Conference.

"I am honored to nominate Chairwoman Elise Stefanik to serve in my Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter," Trump said in a statement to CBS News.

Stefanik withdrew from the race to be conference chair, confirming in a letter to her GOP colleagues she had spoken with Trump and "shared how deeply humbled I am to accept his nomination."

The role of U.N. ambassador requires Senate confirmation.

"Border czar": Tom Homan

Trump announced Tom Homan will serve as "border czar" in his incoming administration. Homan was the acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement during the first Trump administration.

"I am pleased to announce that the Former ICE Director, and stalwart on Border Control, Tom Homan, will be joining the Trump Administration, in charge of our Nation's Borders," the president-elect wrote on his Truth Social site.

In addition to overseeing the southern and northern borders and "maritime, and aviation security," Trump said Homan "will be in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin" — a major theme of Trump's campaign.

This role does not require Senate confirmation.

Homan was recently interviewed by 60 Minutes' Cecilia Vega before the election. During the conversation, he said Trump's plan for mass deportation would be implemented.

"I hear a lot of people say, you know, the talk of a mass deportation is racist. It's— it's— it's threatening to the immigrant community. It's not threatening to the immigrant community," Homan said. "It should be threatening to the illegal immigrant community. But on the heels of [a] historic illegal immigration crisis. That has to be done."

Defense secretary: Pete Hegseth

Trump announced that he will nominate former Fox News host Pete Hegseth to head the Department of Defense.

"Pete has spent his entire life as a Warrior for the Troops, and for the Country. Pete is tough, smart and a true believer in America First. With Pete at the helm, America's enemies are on notice - Our Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down," the president-elect said in a statement.

Trump praised Hegseth's military record as an Army combat veteran who served in Iraq, Afghanistan and Guantanamo Bay.

Hegseth, 44, was a co-host of "Fox & Friends Weekends" and author of the book "The War on Warriors: Behind the Betrayal of the Men Who Keep Us Free," which rails against what he calls the "warped, woke, and caustic policies of our current military."

National security adviser: Michael Waltz

Rep. Michael Waltz, a Florida Republican, was named national security adviser. Trump praised his military record and expertise on China, Russia, Iran and global terrorism.

"Mike has been a strong champion of my America First Foreign Policy agenda, and will be a tremendous champion of our pursuit of Peace through Strength!" the president-elect said in a statement.

Waltz, a Green Beret veteran who served multiple combat tours in Afghanistan, the Middle East and Africa, was elected to Congress in 2018, replacing Ron DeSantis who had been elected Florida's governor.

Waltz, a China hawk, serves on the House China Task Force that aims to develop solutions to address the Chinese Communist Party's influence. He has also been skeptical of giving more aid to Ukraine as it fights Russia's invasion.

Secretary of homeland security: Kristi Noem

Trump confirmed in a statement that South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is his pick to run DHS, praising her as "very strong on Border Security."

Noem, who was elected governor in 2018 after serving eight years in the House, endorsed Trump's reelection bid in 2023 and joined him at a number of campaign rallies. She had been considered a potential pick for vice president earlier in the campaign.

Noem sparked controversy earlier this year when her new book, "No Going Back," falsely claimed she had met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and revealed that she shot and killed her 14-month-old dog Cricket after failures at training.

Secretary of the interior: Doug Burgum

Speaking Thursday night at Mar-a-Lago during a gala hosted by the right-leaning think tank the America First Policy Institute, Trump said he planned to formally nominate North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum as interior secretary.

"Actually, he's gonna head the Department of the Interior, and he's gonna be fantastic," Trump told the crowd. Burgum was also in attendance.

Burgum ran against Trump for the Republican nomination before dropping out in December and endorsing Trump the following month. He was also at one point on a shortlist to be Trump's running mate.

When asked by reporters Thursday ahead of the gala about the possibility of joining the Trump administration, Burgum responded, "There's been a lot of discussions about a lot of different things. And...like I said...nothing's true till you read it on Truth Social."

CIA director: John Ratcliffe

Former U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe, who served as Director of National Intelligence in Trump's first term, is the pick for CIA director.

The president-elect announced the appointment in a social media post, praising Ratcliffe for investigating Hunter Biden and the FBI's use of FISA, the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

"John Ratcliffe has always been a warrior for Truth and Honesty with the American Public," Trump wrote on Truth Social. And noting Ratcliffe's role in his first administration, Trump said. "I look forward to John being the first person ever to serve in both of our Nation's highest Intelligence positions."

Director of national intelligence: Tulsi Gabbard

Trump announced that he has selected former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard to serve as his director of national intelligence. "For over two decades, Tulsi has fought for our country and the freedoms of all Americans," he said in a statement.

Gabbard served in the Army National Guard and represented Hawaii in the House from 2013 to 2021 before becoming an independent in 2022. In his statement, Trump said she "is now a proud Republican!" Gabbard ran for president in the Democratic primaries in 2020.

Gabbard does not have experience in the field of intelligence and opposes U.S. intervention in the war in Ukraine. Her views on Russia and her 2017 meeting with Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad have drawn controversy.

EPA administrator: Lee Zeldin

Trump announced that he will nominate former New York Republican congressman Lee Zeldin to head the Environmental Protection Agency.

"Lee, with a very strong legal background, has been a true fighter for America First policies. He will ensure fair and swift deregulatory decisions that will be enacted in a way to unleash the power of American businesses, while at the same time maintaining the highest environmental standards," Trump said in a statement.

Zeldin wrote, "It is an honor to join President Trump's Cabinet as EPA Administrator."

Zeldin represented New York's 1st Congressional District, on Long Island, from 2015 to 2023, and he ran for governor in 2022 but was defeated by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

U.S. ambassador to Israel: Mike Huckabee

The president-elect has selected Mike Huckabee, the former governor of Arkansas, to serve as his U.S. ambassador to Israel. The post requires Senate confirmation.

"Mike has been a great public servant, governor, and leader in faith for many years," Trump said in a statement. "He loves Israel, and the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel love him. Mike will work tirelessly to bring about Peace in the Middle East!"

Huckabee served as Arkansas' governor from 1996 to 2007 and unsuccessfully sought the Republican presidential nomination in 2008 and 2016. After leaving office, he hosted a show on Fox News and a radio program.

Department of Government Efficiency: Elon Musk & Vivek Ramaswamy

Trump announced he is naming billionaire ally Elon Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, a former GOP primary rival, to lead a newly created Department of Government Efficiency — nicknamed DOGE, which is also the name of a cryptocurrency Musk has promoted.

"I am pleased to announce that the Great Elon Musk, working in conjunction with American Patriot Vivek Ramaswamy, will lead the Department of Government Efficiency ("DOGE"). Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies," Trump said in a statement, adding a quote from Musk, who said: "This will send shockwaves through the system, and anyone involved in Government waste, which is a lot of people!"

Trump's statement indicated their roles may not be formally part of the government but would "provide advice and guidance from outside." He said their work "will conclude no later than July 4, 2026."

White House counsel: William McGinley

Trump announced on Truth Social that William McGinley will be White House counsel.

"Bill is a smart and tenacious lawyer who will help me advance our America First agenda while fighting for election integrity and against the weaponization of law enforcement," Trump wrote.

McGinley was White House Cabinet secretary and also served as Republican National Committee outside counsel for election integrity and as general counsel for the GOP Senate campaign arm, the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

Presidential Personnel Office

Sergio Gor, the co-founder and head of Donald Trump Jr.'s publishing company, Winning Team Publishing, has been offered the key role of heading the Presidential Personnel Office in the new Trump administration, according to a Trump official with knowledge of the decision.

Gor also ran the pro-Trump super PAC Right for America, which was funded in part by billionaire Ike Perlmutter and raised approximately $80 million to help Trump's 2024 bid for the White House.

The director of the PPO vets thousands of appointees in the administration. The office was previously headed by John McEntee during the end of the first Trump administration. Gor declined to provide a comment to CBS News. Semafor was first to report the decision.

Assistants to the president and deputy chiefs of staff

Trump announced four top advisers — Dan Scavino, Stephen Miller, James Blair and Taylor Budowich — who worked on his presidential campaign will join him in the White House as members of his senior staff. They will all serve as assistants to the president and deputy chiefs of staff overseeing specific areas.

"Dan, Stephen, James, and Taylor were 'best in class' advisors on my winning campaign, and I know they will honorably serve the American people in the White House," Trump said. "They will continue to work hard to Make America Great Again in their respective new roles."

Scavino will serve as deputy chief of staff and is described by Trump as one of his "longest serving and most trusted aides." He served as deputy chief of staff for communications and director of social media during Trump's first term.

Miller, who also worked in the White House for Trump during his first four years in office, will return as deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security adviser. Miller advised the president-elect in his first term and crafted the administration's stringent immigration policies.

Blair will serve as deputy chief of staff for legislative, political and public affairs. He was the political director for Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee, overseeing a portfolio of political operations and programs in that role, the president-elect said.

Budowich was tapped as deputy chief of staff for communications and personnel. He worked in a senior role for Trump's Save America PAC and was CEO of the super PAC MAGA Inc.

Treasury secretary names floated

Scott Bessent, the founder of a Connecticut-based hedge fund, Key Square Group, is a leading contender for Treasury secretary, and he's been making a full-court press for the post, according to a source deeply involved in transition planning. Bessent has outside advocates building the case for him to Trump.

Trump's former U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is also being floated for Treasury secretary.

Commerce secretary

Linda McMahon, who served as small business administrator in Trump's first term and is a former WWE CEO, is a top contender to lead the Department of Commerce, multiple sources familiar with discussions about the role say.

"It is hers if she wants it," one senior Trump official said, adding that she is close to Trump and he trusts her.

McMahon also is co-chairwoman of the pro-Trump super PAC America First Policy Action, and is helping run the transition team with Trump's friend, Howard Lutnick.

Not joining the administration

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, 60, was floated early on as a contender to lead the Defense Department, according to two sources familiar with the process. However, in a post to his Truth Social platform, Trump indicated that Pompeo would not be joining the White House. In his post, Trump also said Nikki Haley — who served as U.S ambassador to the United Nations in his first administration, and ran against him in the Republican presidential primary — would not be joining it either.

"I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation," Trump wrote. "I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our Country."

Trump's family members

It's unclear whether any of Trump's family members will work in his administration. In his first term, both daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner worked in the White House, but they've taken a step back from involvement in their father's political work.

Who is running Trump's national security transition team

Brian Hook

Hook, a former U.S. special representative to Iran during Trump's first term and an aide to both Pompeo and former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, is part of the State Department transition team. He has been working on policy for months and meeting with foreign diplomats, but official transition meetings with the Biden-Harris team have not yet happened. The Trump team has not yet signed a memorandum of understanding, which is an agreement with the General Services Administration to receive assistance and funding from the GSA with the transition process.

Hook maintains U.S. taxpayer-funded diplomatic security protection because of ongoing threats against him from Iran and the 2020 assassination Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

He declined to comment.

Joel Rayburn

Rayburn, former special envoy to Syria, as well as deputy assistant secretary for Levant Affairs and Senior Director for Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon under Trump, is also back and working on the National Security Council transition team.

He declined to comment.

Michael Anton

Anton, a former NSC spokesperson and deputy national security adviser during the Trump administration, is also working on the NSC transition team.