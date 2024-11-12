Residence Damaged In Moore Fire

A home in Moore suffered damage Tuesday morning after catching fire, authorities on scene said.

By: News 9

A home in Moore caught fire Tuesday morning, firefighters say.

Firefighters responded to the fire, located along Ember Glow Drive near Flicker Ridge, shortly before 4 a.m.

Firefighters said five people, three children and their parents, were able to evacuates themselves from the home safely. Fire crews later rescued a cat and a dog from the home.

The Moore Fire Department said explosions that were reported from inside the home were likely either tires from a vehicle or fuel canisters inside the garage.

The fire was contained to the attic, but vehicles inside the garage of the home suffered damage as well.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no injuries.