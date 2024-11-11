Heartbroken Family, Community Calls For Justice After Talented Business Owner Is Killed

A heartbroken family and community search for answers after an auto shop owner was killed in a Del City shooting. Those who love Tony Ganther said his absence leaves behind a gaping hole.

-

A heartbroken family and community are searching for answers after an auto shop owner was killed in a Del City shooting.

As the search for his killer continues, those who love Tony Ganther said his absence leaves behind a gaping hole.

“You didn’t just take from our family. You took from this city, the state, this world because he was known across the state for lowriding,” said Tony’s brother, Reggie Ganther, Jr.

Crime scene tape and police investigators surrounded a Del City business Saturday afternoon.

Tony Ganther, owner of Rag City Customs was found shot dead inside. His sister Jessica Ganther got the devastating call. “She said, 'Get to Tony's shop.' I immediately started yelling, I knew something was wrong in my mom's voice,” said Tony’s sister, Jessica Ganther.

Monday, a memorial with balloons reading RIP Tony, and burning candles were left on the steps of his business where older brother Reggie, Jr. said Tony spent countless hours working on cars. “That was his main residence because he was there more than his home,” said Reggie.

He said much of Tony's world in and outside of work centered around his passion: his love for lowriders, as seen in a video shared by family. “The moment he was able to build his first lowrider, at 18 years old, he’s been doing it ever since,” said Reggie.

The talented business owner was often sought out for his custom paint jobs seen in a photo provided by one of his customers.

Another customer, Genia Ezell was blindsided by the news.

Monday, she went to Tony's shop counting on him for repairs. “I don't know I’m at a loss for words. I really am,” said customer Genia Ezell, “He was a nice guy. I don't understand.”

She and Tony's family are desperate for answers and justice. “I hope he does get justice because he didn't deserve that,” said Ezell.

“Someone knows something and I just hope they speak out, give a name, car, whatever they know, anything would help at this point,” said Jessica.

Police are reviewing surveillance video and said they did not believe the shooting was random.

If you have any information about this crime, contact Del City Police immediately.