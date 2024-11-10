Strange Lights In The Sky Saturday Likely Satellite Debris

Sunday, November 10th 2024, 5:06 pm
Many residents across the state reported seeing strange lights in the sky Saturday night.
These lights were likely debris from a Starlink telecommunications satellite re-entering the atmosphere.
SpaceX, which launches Starlink satellites to provide high-speed internet around the world, has had multiple recent launches.
On Thursday, a Falcon 9 rocket sent 23 Starlink satellites into orbit from Cape Canaveral, and another 23 were launched just before Halloween.
