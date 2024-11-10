Strange Lights In The Sky Saturday Likely Satellite Debris

Lights seen in the sky Saturday night were likely debris from a recently launched Starlink satellite re-entering the atmosphere.

By: News 9

Many residents across the state reported seeing strange lights in the sky Saturday night.

These lights were likely debris from a Starlink telecommunications satellite re-entering the atmosphere.

SpaceX, which launches Starlink satellites to provide high-speed internet around the world, has had multiple recent launches.

On Thursday, a Falcon 9 rocket sent 23 Starlink satellites into orbit from Cape Canaveral, and another 23 were launched just before Halloween.