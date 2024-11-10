Strange Lights In The Sky Saturday Likely Satellite Debris

Lights seen in the sky Saturday night were likely debris from a recently launched Starlink satellite re-entering the atmosphere.

Sunday, November 10th 2024, 5:06 pm

By: News 9


Many residents across the state reported seeing strange lights in the sky Saturday night.

These lights were likely debris from a Starlink telecommunications satellite re-entering the atmosphere.

SpaceX, which launches Starlink satellites to provide high-speed internet around the world, has had multiple recent launches.

On Thursday, a Falcon 9 rocket sent 23 Starlink satellites into orbit from Cape Canaveral, and another 23 were launched just before Halloween.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 10th, 2024

November 9th, 2024

November 8th, 2024

November 7th, 2024

Top Headlines

November 11th, 2024

November 11th, 2024

November 11th, 2024

November 11th, 2024