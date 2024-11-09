Georgia Woman Killed In Crash Along I-235 In Oklahoma City

A 34-year-old woman from Atlanta, Georgia, was killed in a crash on I-235 Friday night, authorities say.

Saturday, November 9th 2024, 10:08 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened in around 10:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-235 near NW 50th.

Troopers said the 34-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, was speeding and changed lanes and struck another vehicle.

The collision caused the woman's vehicle to roll an unknown amount of times, ejecting her.

She was declared dead at the scene by EMSA, OHP says.

The driver and passenger in the other vehicle were not injured.

