OKC Zoo’s Safari Lights Nominated For USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Award

By: News 9

-

The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden’s annual holiday light display, SAFARI LIGHTS, has been nominated for USA Today’s 10Best Reader’s Choice Award in the “Best Zoo Lights” category, according to a press release from the Zoo.

With support from OG&E, the Zoo is encouraging both local and international fans to cast their votes to help make SAFARI LIGHTS America’s top zoo light experience, the press release stated. Voting is open now and closes Monday, Dec. 2, according to Zoo representatives.

Safari Lights, produced by the OKC Zoo in partnership with Tianyu Culture, includes both a drive-thru and a walk-thru course featuring newly designed, larger-than-life lanterns that showcase seasonal scenes and wildlife displays, as noted in the release. Visitors can enjoy these festive displays starting Saturday, Nov. 9, with the event running nightly through Jan. 1, 2025, from 5:30 to 11 p.m., including Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve, according to Zoo officials.

Sponsored by Devon, Homeland, and MidFirst Bank, Safari Lights features interactive displays and family-friendly photo opportunities along the Zoo’s scenic pathways, the Zoo said in its statement. Guests can also indulge in holiday treats and beverages available at the Safari Café and Canopy Restaurant, as outlined in the release. Tickets start at $60 per vehicle, which includes up to four walk-thru course admissions, and additional walk-thru tickets are available for $14 per person or $12 for ZOOfriends members, the Zoo shared.

The Zoo’s daytime hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last entry at 4 p.m., according to Zoo representatives. The Zoo will close during daytime hours on Thanksgiving, and Christmas Day, and on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from Dec. 3 to Feb. 5, 2025, the press release noted. To avoid entry lines, advance admission tickets can be purchased online at okczoo.org/tickets, the release added.