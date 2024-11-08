Give Thanks And Share: Thanksgiving Dinners, Volunteer Opportunities In Metro

Oklahoma City and the surrounding metro offers a number of Thanksgiving holiday options for individuals and families seeking to serve or be served dinner this November.

By: News 9

-

Thanksgiving in a Box

Where: City Rescue Mission, Oklahoma City

When: 11:15 a.m. to 2 pm. Nov. 28, 2024

Join the Oklahoma City Rescue Mission as a volunteer or guest at their annual holiday meal with all of the trimmings for their clients.

Thanksgiving Dinner & Dessert Auction

Where: McFarlin United Methodist Church, Norman, OK

When: 5:15 p.m. Nov. 14, 2024

Attend a full thanksgiving banquet prepared and served by members of the church, with a charity dessert auction to follow the dinner.

McIntyre Law's 15th Annual Day of Kindness

Where: Southern Hills Baptist Church 8601 South Pennsylvania Ave., Oklahoma City

When: 8 a.m. Nov. 22, 2024

McIntyre Law is hosting its 15th Annual Day of Kindness, where there are free turkeys provided for food-insecure families on a first-come basis.

Free Thanksgiving Dinner

Where: NE OKC Community & Cultural Center, Oklahoma City

When: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 27, 2024

A free Thanksgiving dinner is offered by the NE OKC Community and Cultural center with turkey, ham, and all of the traditional side dishes for families who attend.

Potluck Thanksgiving Meal

Where: The Homeless Alliance, Oklahoma City

When: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 10, 2024

Thanksgiving meals and potluck for those unable to obtain their own.

Edmond Community Thanksgiving Dinner

Where: University of Central Oklahoma (George Nigh Room), Edmond, OK

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 24, 2024

Full Thanksgiving dinner offered to the Edmond community.

Thanksgiving Lunch with Food and Shelter

Where: Norman High School, Norman, OK

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 28, 2024.

Full thanksgiving dinner offered to members of the Norman community by Food and Shelter, Inc.

More opportunities to volunteer or attend Thanksgiving dinners will be posted as they are made available.