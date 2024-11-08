Give Thanks And Share: Thanksgiving Dinners, Volunteer Opportunities In Metro

Friday, November 8th 2024, 11:13 am
Where: City Rescue Mission, Oklahoma City
When: 11:15 a.m. to 2 pm. Nov. 28, 2024
Join the Oklahoma City Rescue Mission as a volunteer or guest at their annual holiday meal with all of the trimmings for their clients.
Thanksgiving Dinner & Dessert Auction
Where: McFarlin United Methodist Church, Norman, OK
When: 5:15 p.m. Nov. 14, 2024
Attend a full thanksgiving banquet prepared and served by members of the church, with a charity dessert auction to follow the dinner.
McIntyre Law's 15th Annual Day of Kindness
Where: Southern Hills Baptist Church 8601 South Pennsylvania Ave., Oklahoma City
When: 8 a.m. Nov. 22, 2024
McIntyre Law is hosting its 15th Annual Day of Kindness, where there are free turkeys provided for food-insecure families on a first-come basis.
Where: NE OKC Community & Cultural Center, Oklahoma City
When: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 27, 2024
A free Thanksgiving dinner is offered by the NE OKC Community and Cultural center with turkey, ham, and all of the traditional side dishes for families who attend.
Where: The Homeless Alliance, Oklahoma City
When: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 10, 2024
Thanksgiving meals and potluck for those unable to obtain their own.
Edmond Community Thanksgiving Dinner
Where: University of Central Oklahoma (George Nigh Room), Edmond, OK
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 24, 2024
Full Thanksgiving dinner offered to the Edmond community.
Thanksgiving Lunch with Food and Shelter
Where: Norman High School, Norman, OK
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 28, 2024.
Full thanksgiving dinner offered to members of the Norman community by Food and Shelter, Inc.
More opportunities to volunteer or attend Thanksgiving dinners will be posted as they are made available.
November 7th, 2024
October 22nd, 2024
September 9th, 2024
November 9th, 2024
November 9th, 2024
November 9th, 2024