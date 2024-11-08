Thunder Book Bus Rolls Into Scissortail Elementary School

Friday, November 8th 2024, 10:20 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Rolling Thunder Book Bus, a partnership between the Oklahoma City Thunder and American Fidelity visited Scissortail Elementary School on Monday offering free books to young readers. The mobile library, which brings books to children across the community, relies on local volunteers and businesses to collect donations.

Thunder players AJ Mitchell and Kendrick Williams were among those present, helping students select books that match their interests.

“You learn a lot just reading books, and it helps with your imagination,” Mitchell said. “I think it’s really important to read, especially as a kid.”

“Reading is very essential,” Williams said. “Especially growing up and developing. It’s very important, and you can’t skip steps with it.”

The Thunder will play against the Houston Rockets at 7 p.m. Friday at the Paycom Center.
