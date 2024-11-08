Thunder Book Bus Rolls Into Scissortail Elementary School

The Rolling Thunder Book Bus, a partnership between the Oklahoma City Thunder and American Fidelity visited Scissortail Elementary School on Monday offering free books to young readers.

By: News 9

Thunder players AJ Mitchell and Kendrick Williams were among those present, helping students select books that match their interests.

“You learn a lot just reading books, and it helps with your imagination,” Mitchell said. “I think it’s really important to read, especially as a kid.”

“Reading is very essential,” Williams said. “Especially growing up and developing. It’s very important, and you can’t skip steps with it.”

The Thunder will play against the Houston Rockets at 7 p.m. Friday at the Paycom Center.