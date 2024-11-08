1 Hospitalized In SE Oklahoma City Hit-And-Run

An investigation is underway after a hit-and-run left one person hospitalized Friday morning in Oklahoma City, according to police.

Friday, November 8th 2024, 4:49 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person was injured Friday morning after a hit-and-run in southeast Oklahoma City, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said officers responded to the scene near Southeast 44th Street and South Shields Boulevard at around 12:15 a.m., and found one person who had been hit by a vehicle.

OCPD said the driver did not stay on the scene, and they are now searching for him.

The condition of the victim is unknown.

No suspect information has been released.
