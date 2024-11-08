1 Hospitalized In SE Oklahoma City Hit-And-Run

Friday, November 8th 2024, 4:49 am
One person was injured Friday morning after a hit-and-run in southeast Oklahoma City, police say.
Oklahoma City Police said officers responded to the scene near Southeast 44th Street and South Shields Boulevard at around 12:15 a.m., and found one person who had been hit by a vehicle.
OCPD said the driver did not stay on the scene, and they are now searching for him.
The condition of the victim is unknown.
No suspect information has been released.
