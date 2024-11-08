Local Nonprofit Hosts Free Suit Giveaway For Veterans In Honor Of Veterans Day

Jonathan Triplett, owner of Elm Grove Clothing and Custom Suits and Life Skills, is giving away free suits to veterans to honor their service and help them feel appreciated.

Veterans Day is Monday, and while it seems just showing appreciation for those who have served this great nation is never enough, helping them feel good about themselves is always a good place to start.

“Every time I see somebody put the clothes on and just watch them transform and just watch them light up,” said Jonathan Triplett, owner of Elm Grove Clothing and Custom Suits and Life Skills.

Triplett started his custom men’s suit business five years ago, but he recently discovered the joy of supplying suits for free.

He started Custom Suits and Life Skills earlier this year, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing free suits to those in need--those like veterans.

“There’s a huge need in the community just in general, but when Veterans Day was around the corner for us, it was like, hey, this is something that we have to do,” said Triplett.

In partnership with the Oklahoma Department of Veteran’s Affairs, they are taking care of any and all veterans.

“Any veteran can come in and get a free suit, shirt, and tie, anything that they like. They can take it with them, and that’s just us saying thank you for their service,” said Triplett.

The giveaway is this Friday, Nov. 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. all on a first come first serve basis.

“Right now, we have over 250 suits and blazers to give away, we have over 350 ties to give away, and over 150 shirts to give away,” said Triplett.

Everything is free with military ID or proof of service at the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs on Northeast 36th Street just west of MLK.

“This is a mixture of our donated suits and some of our custom suits mixed in together. So, these are all gently worn suits that we are giving away,” said Triplett.

All just a small way to say thank you.

“The things that our veterans have done for us and protecting our country and putting their lives on the line for us, I mean, I’m just excited to be able to something to be able to give back to them,” said Triplett.

For more information about the giveaway, visit Elm Grove Clothing Company on Facebook.