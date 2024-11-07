Presidential Transition Begins, Biden Addresses Nation

President Joe Biden assured a peaceful transfer of power to President-elect Donald Trump, calling on Americans to embrace unity and trust in the electoral system.

On Thursday President Joe Biden assured the nation there would be a peaceful and orderly transition of power to President-elect Trump, saying he accepts the choice the country made.

In his first public remarks since the election, Biden called on Americans to see each other, not as adversaries but as fellow Americans saying, "I’ve said many times you can’t love your country only when you win. You can’t love your neighbor only when you agree."

The actual transition process began several months ago, with Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris each forming transition teams. Symbolically, however, it started Wednesday, with President Biden calling President-elect Trump to congratulate him.

"And I assured him that I would direct my entire administration to work with his team to ensure a peaceful and orderly transition," Biden said, in front of emotional family and staff in the Rose Garden. "That's what the American people deserve."

Unspoken, but communicated nonetheless, is the fact that Trump did not extend the same courtesy to Biden four years ago after the 2020 election, instead falsely insisting the system was riddled with fraud and that he had won.

"I also hope we can lay to rest the question about the integrity of the American electoral system," Biden went on. "It is honest, it is fair, and it is transparent. And it can be trusted, win or lose."

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement,

"President Trump looks forward to the meeting, which will take place shortly, and very much appreciated the call."

Linda McMahon, WWE co-founder and former head of the Small Business Administration, and billionaire businessman Howard Lutnick are co-chairing Trump's transition team. They'll help select some 4,000 appointees, many of whom will need Senate confirmation and security clearance before the Jan. 20 inauguration. They'll also help develop Trump's policy agenda, even as Biden is trying to finish enacting his.

"Now we have 74 days to finish the term, our term, let's make every day count," Biden said. "That's the responsibility we have to the American people."

Congress returns to Washington next week with a long to-do list for the 'lame duck' session, but certainly, they will also be focused on the handful of still-undecided House races that will determine control of the U.S. House and, ultimately, the glide path for the Trump's agenda.