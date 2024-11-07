Health Matters With TSET: Strength Training As You Age

In this edition of Health Matters with TSET, News 9 health coach Dottie Small is sharing why building muscle could be the secret to a better life.

In this edition of Health Matters with TSET, News 9 health coach Dottie Small shares why building muscle could be the secret to a better life.

She talked to several people who said movement is crucial to health, especially as one ages.

Fitness coach Vickey Troutman said muscle mass begins to decline when people enter their 30s, so it is important to maintain exercise as you get older.

"What we have to do is make sure at a very early age that you start resistance training, and you have to have stability; you can't just go in and start moving things around that are heavy. If your joints aren't stable enough," Troutman said.

She said that as people age, one of their biggest fears is falling, but exercise can help prevent that.

"You don't have the strength to stop it, and you don't have the reaction time, so if you practice those things, you are prepared for life," Troutman said.

One of Troutman's clients, Sandy Willett, said strength training has helped her posture and core strength.

"Doing the compounds of deadlifts, squats, and bench, it's core work that you don't think you're getting, then all of a sudden you've got this really strong core, and it's changed everything in my life," Willett said.

Troutman said that it is important to keep your muscles strong because it helps with daily activities.

"Whether she's going to drop down and feed her dog, or reach and pick something up, or get groceries out of your car. Think of the number of times you hinge," Troutman said.

Willett said if she didn't remain active as she got older, her life would be completely different.

"I would not have the energy level that I have. I probably wouldn't have the attitude I have," Willett said. "Everything changes in your life when you put in the effort and the work to build and, and to stay strong."

