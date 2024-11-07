Lockdown Lifted After Garvin Co. Sheriff Investigates 'Incident' At Elmore City Public Schools

According to the department, the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office gave the all-clear after investigating an incident at Elmore City Public Schools on Thursday morning.

By: News 9

Sheila Riddle, the Superintendent of Elmore City Public Schools, said that a letter with threatening language was reported to an administrator at Elmore City Middle School.

She said they immediately involved the sheriff's department, who determined the threat was not credible.

They said they completed a thorough investigation while students were in lockdown and reported that the school was safe.

They said all students were safe and in classrooms, following their regular schedule.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.