Driver Accused Of Striking Edmond Officer While Under The Influence To Enter Plea

By: News 9

A man accused of driving under the influence and nearly killing an Edmond Police officer during a high-speed chase is expected to enter a plea on Thursday.

Court records say EPD Sgt. Joe Wells was critically injured after he was thrown from his motorcycle in the 2022 crash.

Wells barely survived the crash, and has since resigned from the force.

Court documents say the suspect, Garrett Trammell, was under the influence when he hit Wells.

Trammell's hearing is at 9 a.m.