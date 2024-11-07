Oklahoma Remembers Local Icon ‘Judy Love’

Judy Love, co-founder of Love’s Travel Stops and dedicated philanthropist, passed away at 87, leaving a legacy of community impact and faith-driven generosity.

-

Judy Love, the co-founder of Love's Travel Stops, died Tuesday in Oklahoma City at the age of 87, a loved one shared with News 9 on Wednesday.

Love, alongside her husband Tom, founded Love's Travel Stops in 1964 with a $5,000 loan. Since then, the company has grown to more than 650 stores in 42 states.

“Judy, she was a very outgoing personality. When she came into the room, you knew that she was there. She was certainly a person of strong convictions,” said Judy’s priest and President of Bishop McGuinness High School Father Rick Stansberry.

Judy Love was a devout Catholic who rarely missed mass, he said.

"It wasn't that kind of faith where it's limited to church. I know she prayed and all those things, but I think she put her faith into action."

Without Judy's philanthropy work, “you wouldn't have this particular part of McGinnis High School. You wouldn't have the new part over there,” Father Stansberry said. “I also know Mercy Hospital just dedicated a brand-new Love Family Women's Center.”

She gave recently to the softball stadium at Oklahoma University as well, according to Father Stanberry.

Love graduated from Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School and was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in 2010.

"I think with Judy and Tom both, they knew that they needed to give back what they had been given," he added.

The best way to honor Love’s legacy, Father Stansberry said, would be “to just get out of ourselves and think of others because any community, like Oklahoma City- it's only as good as its citizens.”

Father Stansberry visited the Love family shortly after Judy’s passing. He said she died with her loved ones by her side.

Love’s memorial service will be held on Sunday, Nov. 10.