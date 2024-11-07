Grady County Sheriff's Office Responds To Grow House Robbery

The Grady County Sheriff's Office says 4 employees were injured in a robbery at a grow house in Ninnekah Wednesday night.

By: News 9

The Grady County Sheriff's Office says four employees were injured in a robbery at a grow house in Ninnekah Wednesday night.

Authorities say the robbery happened near County Street 2790 and Creek 1140.

The robbery involved 7-10 suspects, possibly more according to the Grady County Sheriff.

Deputies say the suspects fled to a nearby field.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time.

Multiple agencies are assisting in this investigation.

Detectives are processing the scene.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.