Grady County Sheriff's Office Responds To Grow House Robbery

Thursday, November 7th 2024, 4:26 pm
The Grady County Sheriff's Office says four employees were injured in a robbery at a grow house in Ninnekah Wednesday night.
Authorities say the robbery happened near County Street 2790 and Creek 1140.
The robbery involved 7-10 suspects, possibly more according to the Grady County Sheriff.
Deputies say the suspects fled to a nearby field.
Police say no arrests have been made at this time.
Multiple agencies are assisting in this investigation.
Detectives are processing the scene.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
November 7th, 2024
November 7th, 2024
November 2nd, 2024
November 2nd, 2024
November 8th, 2024
November 8th, 2024
November 8th, 2024
November 8th, 2024