Padel: The Fastest-Growing Sport In The World Makes Waves In Oklahoma

The fast-growing game of padel has made its way to Oklahoma. It's a combination of racquetball, tennis and pickleball.

It’s called padel, and the must-play game in other countries has made its way to the U.S. and is now being played in Oklahoma.

“Depending on where you’re from, it's either padel or padell,” said Suzanne LaBelle, director of racket sports and fitness at The Greens Country Club.

Whatever you call it, its popularity continues to grow.

“It’s the fastest growing sport worldwide, by far,” said Andre, who started playing padel in his home country of Bolivia.

“It combines the best of racquetball, tennis, pickleball, and it’s fun, easy to learn,” said Andre.

“It’s the same scoring as tennis, however, you let the ball bounce and it’s a slice serve, and you can play off the wall, once the point starts,” said Andre.

The courts are carpeted with a little sand to make the game easier on your body.

“It’s easier on your joints, easier on your knees, so after you are playing you’ll be tired, but you’re not going to be hurt,” said Andre.

Overseas, the sport has been played forever but it has seen huge growth over the past two years, increasing its popularity here in the US.

“We’ve got probably a little over five hundred courts in the U.S. right now, in the next two years RSPA says we’re going to be twenty-five hundred, at least,” said LaBelle.

“I tell you what, try it a couple of times and you’ll fall in love with the sport,” said LaBelle.

Unfortunately, there is only one court in the state right now and that’s at the Greens Country Club.

To reserve a court or schedule lessons visit, www.thegreenscc.com