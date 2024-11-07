Oklahoma Voters Pass Citizen-Only Voting Measure, Turn Down Tax District Proposal

In Tuesday's election, Oklahoma voters approved a measure requiring U.S. citizenship for voting and rejected a proposal to create tax-funded infrastructure districts.

Oklahoma voters backed a measure Tuesday clarifying that only U.S. citizens can vote in state elections while rejecting a proposal to establish Public Infrastructure Districts that could have raised funds through bond issues.

The successful measure passed with 80% approval and will amend the state constitution to clearly state that only U.S. citizens are eligible to vote.

House Speaker Charles McCall underscored the amendment’s purpose, saying, “It simply codifies in our constitution whether you should be a U.S. citizen to vote in elections in Oklahoma.”

Meanwhile, State Question 833, which would have permitted the formation of Public Infrastructure Districts, was opposed by 62% of voters. McCall says that's because Oklahomans don't want to think about higher taxes.

“What I hear across the state, and have heard it for some time—property taxes are just, they escalate every year," he said. "At the local level, when you have infrastructure costs, property taxes, those things increasing, that just puts more pressure on people of the state.”

In addition to the ballot measures, one of Oklahoma's priciest judicial races saw voters remove 87-year-old Supreme Court Justice Yvonne Kauger, while two other justices were retained. The state will now proceed with selecting a successor for the seat on its highest court.