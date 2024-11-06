'I Feel Safer:' Residents Relieved By Increased Police Presence After EF-3 Tornado Devastates SE OKC

Residents of southeast Oklahoma City recover after an EF-3 tornado, while officials warn of potential contractor fraud and urge careful vetting of repair services.

Wednesday was day four of recovery in a southeast Oklahoma City neighborhood hit by an E-F 3 tornado.

Now lined with debris, the streets saw a steady stream of people, some with genuine intentions to help, while others were more opportunistic. However, a security detail set up at the entrances to the neighborhood off Southeast 89th Street and Sooner Road has provided a sense of relief to the community.

“It's been helpful, said Jenifer Cameron about police officers staged outside her neighborhood.

Cameron lost her home and is trying to clean up and salvage what she can, without the fear of unwanted visitors. “I felt safer that they were doing that instead of just letting anybody come through,” Cameron said.

People who may be looking to take advantage of the victims. “Show me your ID and I'll let you go down there,” shouted one Oklahoma City Police officer to someone trying to sneak through.

This week, Attorney General Gentner Drummond urged Oklahomans to watch out for contractor fraud in the wake of these latest storms.

“Even though it’s tempting to move quickly after sustaining property damage, Oklahomans should carefully research businesses and contractors before hiring them,” Drummond said.

Harve Newby owns a small legitimate construction company and said he didn’t mind proving so with the officer.

“We had to call the homeowner to get in and verify and everything which is good,” Newby said. “We just need contractors in here and people in here that's gonna help clean up for these people and everything.”

Newby worked to repair a roof the homeowner just had installed two months ago, at no charge.

“They have been through enough and we're going to try and do the repairs that need to be necessary and everything to help them out,” he said.

The police presence has also helped to deter looting so people like Cameron can focus on rebuilding. “I've had stuff that's been sitting out there and nobody's touched it,” she said.

Police say the officers will be out all day and night for as long as they’re needed.

The Attorney General’s Office released these tips on how to avoid contractor fraud:

ask for referrals from people you know and trust. interview several contractors and take time to carefully review your options. obtain written proposals that accurately cover all aspects of the project. use caution if asked for a substantial up-front payment or cash payment. use a local company that is established in the community.

Anyone can contact the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Unit to find out if complaints have been filed against a contractor or to file a complaint against a contractor. Call the Office of the Oklahoma Attorney General Consumer Protection Unit at 1-833-681-1895.