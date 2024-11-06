Political Analyst Scott Mitchell Questions Pre-Election Polls In Wake Of Trump Victory

On Election Day, Americans were stunned by an overwhelming Trump victory, in which the President-elect won all battleground states and bucked predictions set by pollsters.

By: News 9

News 9 political analyst Scott Mitchell noted that suburban women did not rally for Harris as they were expected to, and that economic issues were dominating the exit polls.

"You know, $15 happy meals, that stuff stays with you and they never were able to shake the economics," Mitchell said. "Even though a lot of economists have said his tariff thing is going to make things worse. People don't want to hear that. They're just upset about inflation."

Mitchell believes that voters were taking out their economic frustrations on Vice President Harris last night. Voters were dissatisfied with how she handled her nomination and the absence of a primary election.

Mitchell casts doubt on pollsters, which have proved to be inaccurate in numerous cases, such as the Iowa poll, where Seltzer's poll was off by 20 percent.

"I know it's one of those things where we have to talk to the pollsters because that's really the only gauge," Mitchell said. "In the media, we're going to have a discussion about how we cover people who are so incredibly inaccurate."