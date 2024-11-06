Multiple Crashes Reported Along I-40 In SE Oklahoma City

Traffic on westbound I-40 is moving along normally after multiple wrecks were reported near Anderson Road, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Wednesday, November 6th 2024, 10:17 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Multiple crashes have been reported on Wednesday along westbound Interstate 40 in southeast Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP said multiple vehicles were involved in the wrecks, although the exact number is not yet known.

So far, there have been no injuries reported.

Westbound I-40 has since been reopened, and traffic is flowing normally.
