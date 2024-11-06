Walters And Stitt Discuss Oklahoma's Political Direction At GOP Watch Party

At a GOP watch party, State Superintendent Ryan Walters and Governor Kevin Stitt emphasized Oklahoma’s role in advancing former President Trump’s agenda, drawing attention to the state’s political direction

State Superintendent Ryan Walters has positioned Oklahoma as a leader in former President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" agenda, drawing strong reactions from both sides of the political spectrum. Walters, who has faced criticism for his views on education, emphasized the state's role in advancing conservative values.

Governor Kevin Stitt, also a prominent figure in state politics, has focused on education as a key priority. Stitt highlighted the importance of unity in addressing the state's educational challenges, calling for a collaborative approach.

“If we focus on kids and teachers in the classroom, I’m committed to ensuring high-level education,” Stitt said. “We need to promote a culture of learning and hold people accountable.”

Gov Stitt. emphasized that regardless of the outcome of the presidential election, we need to keep in mind that here in Oklahoma we are Oklahomans first.