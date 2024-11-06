Rep. Stephanie Bice Defeats Madison Horn For Oklahoma's 5th Congressional District Reelection

Republican Rep. Stephanie Bice won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Oklahoma on Tuesday.

By: News 9, Associated Press

-

Click here to view election results.

Republican Rep. Stephanie Bice won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Oklahoma on Tuesday.

She defeated Democrat Madison Horn, a cybersecurity expert from Oklahoma City. Bice, a former state senator from Edmond, first won the Oklahoma City-area seat from a Democrat in 2020.

The GOP-controlled Legislature then redrew the district to carve out portions in southern Oklahoma City that leaned Democrat and replaced them with more conservative rural areas in surrounding counties to help keep the seat in Republican hands.

The Associated Press declared Bice the winner at 9:46 p.m. EST.

---

Original story below...

---

Voters are deciding who will represent the State of Oklahoma's seat for US House of Representatives District 5.

Oklahoma's 5th congressional district comprises much of the northern half of the Oklahoma City metro, including Oklahoma City, Yukon, Bethany, Piedmont, Edmond, Spencer, and Jones.

The district also includes areas north, east, and northeast of the metro, including Shawnee, Prague, Seminole, Stroud, and Guthrie.

The seat is currently occupied by Republican Rep. Stephanie Bice, who has served in her position since 2021 after she defeated Democrat Rep. Kendra Horn in the 2020 midterm elections.

Bice's primary challenger is Madison Horn, no relation to Kendra Horn, who previously ran against US Sen. James Lankford for his seat in the United States Senate.