Judy Love, Co-Founder Of Love's Travel Stops, Dies At 87

Judy Love, the Oklahoma City philanthropist and co-founder of Love's Travel Stops, died on Tuesday. She was 87.

The company released the following statement on social media:

With a heavy heart, we announce Judy Love, co-founder of Love’s Travel Stops has passed away at the age of 87. Along with her beloved husband, the late Tom Love, Judy founded the family-owned and -operated business in 1964. The network has since grown to include more than 650 locations across the country. In addition to her role with the company, keeping the books in the early years and remaining secretary and treasurer as it grew to open locations in 42 states, she was admired for her warmth, generosity and community involvement.

Love, alongside her husband Tom, founded Love's Travel Stops in 1964

"Our mother, Judy Love, was the heart and soul of our family," the Love Family said. "She cared deeply for us and those who worked alongside her and Dad. Her tenacity, strength, and focus will guide us forever. She taught us the importance of hard work, honesty, and the joy of giving back. While we will miss her dearly, her spirit will live on through the countless lives she touched."

In a statement, The State Chamber of Oklahoma said:

“We mourn the passing of Judy Love, a remarkable leader and visionary whose impact on our city and the state of Oklahoma will be felt for generations to come. As a co-founder of Love's Travel Stops, Judy not only revolutionized the travel and convenience industry but also exemplified the spirit of community and philanthropy. Her unwavering commitment to excellence and her dedication to creating jobs and supporting local economies have left an indelible mark across Oklahoma. Her contributions extended far beyond the business realm, as she was a tireless advocate for education, health, and the arts, enriching the lives of many.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and the countless individuals whose lives she touched throughout her extraordinary journey. Judy Love will be greatly missed, but her spirit and impact will live on in the thriving communities she helped build.

Judy served on many non-profit boards in Oklahoma City and also co-chaired the capital campaign for Positive Tomorrows, Oklahoma’s only school for children experiencing homelessness.

Judy was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in 2010. Among her many honors, she received a Lifetime Achievement Award and a Distinguished Woman Award from Oklahoma City University. The Girl Scouts named her a Woman of Distinction, and the Notre Dame Club named her the Woman of the Year for Oklahoma.

Judy's legacy will endure through her children, Greg, Laura, Jenny, and Frank, as well as her nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.