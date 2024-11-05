Sooners Win Big 93-60 In Season Opener Monday Night Against Lindenwood

In Norman, Porter Moser and the Sooners hosted Lindenwood for their season opener on Monday night. The University of Oklahoma men's basketball team won big, 93-60.

By: News 9

One of two returning starters Sam Godwin ushered in the new season with a nasty jam, scoring 11 points and adding 15 boards.

Incoming freshman Jeremiah Fears has drawn rave reviews in the preseason, and he had 16 points Monday night including back-to-back layups.

