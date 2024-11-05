Sooners Win Big 93-60 In Season Opener Monday Night Against Lindenwood

Monday, November 4th 2024, 10:56 pm

By: News 9


NORMAN, Okla. -

One of two returning starters Sam Godwin ushered in the new season with a nasty jam, scoring 11 points and adding 15 boards.

Incoming freshman Jeremiah Fears has drawn rave reviews in the preseason, and he had 16 points Monday night including back-to-back layups.

